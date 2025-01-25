Jindal Saw Q3 Results 2025:On January 24, 2025, Jindal Saw announced its Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025, revealing a decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 6.8% year-on-year (YoY), with profits falling by 4.73% YoY to ₹506.42 crore and revenue totaling ₹5271.3 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decrease of 5.4%, while profit experienced a slight increase of 1.36%.
In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 1.48% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 0.83% YoY. Additionally, the operating income showed some resilience, rising by 3.32% q-o-q but down by 6.12% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹7.92 for Q3, reflecting a 5.26% decrease from the same quarter last year.
Investors have been cautious, as Jindal Saw has reported a return of -1.24% over the last week, -8.35% over the past six months, and -12.46% year-to-date. The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹16240.71 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹383.85 and a low of ₹189.98.
Looking ahead, analysts seem divided on the stock's potential. As of January 25, 2025, out of three analysts covering Jindal Saw, one has issued a Buy rating, while two have given a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation as of January 25, 2025, was to Strong Buy, indicating a potential upside despite recent financial results.
Jindal Saw Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5271.3
|5571.92
|-5.4%
|5655.79
|-6.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|383.49
|389.24
|-1.48%
|386.7
|-0.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|150.65
|150.69
|-0.03%
|148.55
|+1.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|4482.53
|4808.5
|-6.78%
|4815.58
|-6.92%
|Operating Income
|788.77
|763.42
|+3.32%
|840.21
|-6.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|645.26
|642.96
|+0.36%
|698.92
|-7.68%
|Net Income
|506.42
|499.61
|+1.36%
|531.56
|-4.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.92
|7.81
|+1.41%
|8.36
|-5.26%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.