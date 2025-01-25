Jindal Saw Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 4.73% YOY, profit at ₹506.42 crore and revenue at ₹5271.3 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Jindal Saw Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Jindal Saw Q3 Results 2025:On January 24, 2025, Jindal Saw announced its Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025, revealing a decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 6.8% year-on-year (YoY), with profits falling by 4.73% YoY to 506.42 crore and revenue totaling 5271.3 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decrease of 5.4%, while profit experienced a slight increase of 1.36%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 1.48% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 0.83% YoY. Additionally, the operating income showed some resilience, rising by 3.32% q-o-q but down by 6.12% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 7.92 for Q3, reflecting a 5.26% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Investors have been cautious, as Jindal Saw has reported a return of -1.24% over the last week, -8.35% over the past six months, and -12.46% year-to-date. The company's market capitalization currently stands at 16240.71 crore, with a 52-week high of 383.85 and a low of 189.98.

Looking ahead, analysts seem divided on the stock's potential. As of January 25, 2025, out of three analysts covering Jindal Saw, one has issued a Buy rating, while two have given a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation as of January 25, 2025, was to Strong Buy, indicating a potential upside despite recent financial results.

Jindal Saw Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5271.35571.92-5.4%5655.79-6.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total383.49389.24-1.48%386.7-0.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization150.65150.69-0.03%148.55+1.41%
Total Operating Expense4482.534808.5-6.78%4815.58-6.92%
Operating Income788.77763.42+3.32%840.21-6.12%
Net Income Before Taxes645.26642.96+0.36%698.92-7.68%
Net Income506.42499.61+1.36%531.56-4.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.927.81+1.41%8.36-5.26%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹506.42Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹5271.3Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
