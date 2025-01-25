Jindal Saw Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 4.73% YOY, profit at ₹506.42 crore and revenue at ₹5271.3 crore

Jindal Saw Q3 Results 2025:On January 24, 2025, Jindal Saw announced its Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025, revealing a decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 6.8% year-on-year (YoY), with profits falling by 4.73% YoY to ₹506.42 crore and revenue totaling ₹5271.3 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decrease of 5.4%, while profit experienced a slight increase of 1.36%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 1.48% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 0.83% YoY. Additionally, the operating income showed some resilience, rising by 3.32% q-o-q but down by 6.12% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹7.92 for Q3, reflecting a 5.26% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Investors have been cautious, as Jindal Saw has reported a return of -1.24% over the last week, -8.35% over the past six months, and -12.46% year-to-date. The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹16240.71 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹383.85 and a low of ₹189.98.

Looking ahead, analysts seem divided on the stock's potential. As of January 25, 2025, out of three analysts covering Jindal Saw, one has issued a Buy rating, while two have given a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation as of January 25, 2025, was to Strong Buy, indicating a potential upside despite recent financial results.

Jindal Saw Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5271.3 5571.92 -5.4% 5655.79 -6.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 383.49 389.24 -1.48% 386.7 -0.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 150.65 150.69 -0.03% 148.55 +1.41% Total Operating Expense 4482.53 4808.5 -6.78% 4815.58 -6.92% Operating Income 788.77 763.42 +3.32% 840.21 -6.12% Net Income Before Taxes 645.26 642.96 +0.36% 698.92 -7.68% Net Income 506.42 499.61 +1.36% 531.56 -4.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.92 7.81 +1.41% 8.36 -5.26%

