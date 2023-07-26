Jindal Stainless Q1 net up 45% at ₹738 crore2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:45 PM IST
The company also saw 25% YoY growth in net revenue, and sales volume increased by 54% YoY, with growth across diverse segments.
New Delhi: Jindal Stainless Limited on Wednesday said it reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹738 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year, a 45% year-on-year (YoY) rise on the back of growth in the domestic market. The company further reported 25% YoY growth in net revenue from ₹8,119 crore in the same period last fiscal year to ₹10,184 crore in the current fiscal year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×