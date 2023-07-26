New Delhi: Jindal Stainless Limited on Wednesday said it reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹738 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year, a 45% year-on-year (YoY) rise on the back of growth in the domestic market. The company further reported 25% YoY growth in net revenue from ₹8,119 crore in the same period last fiscal year to ₹10,184 crore in the current fiscal year.

The company’s standalone sales volume for the quarter stood at 548,613 metric tonnes (MT), up 54% YoY, buoyed by macroeconomic factors, notwithstanding the global slump in sales and market volatility. The company attributed this growth in sales to the healthy growth in the domestic market and the government push on infrastructure. Sales volume grew across diverse segments.

Commenting on the performance of the company, Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, “We have recently expanded our capacity, hence, the attention will be on stabilizing and synergizing the expanded units. We will continue to maintain a sharp focus on the domestic market and capitalize exports, wherever possible. However, since the Indian stainless steel industry is operating well below its capacity, it needs government support for a level-playing field."

Focusing on the international market, the company reported a growth of 17% in its exports to the US and Europe. “The company is currently targeting the Middle East, as they see good growth coming from there. South America (including Mexico) is an open market, and South Korea seems a good region as the pickup in volumes has been observed there," Jindal added.

He said the import of subsidized stainless steel mainly from China along with a lack of countervailing duty (CVD) on them continued to be a menace for the domestic industry. As much as one-third of the Indian stainless steel market is captured by imports. This has severely affected particularly the MSME sector, which constitutes nearly 45% of India’s stainless steel manufacturing capacity, with most of them still operating at 40% capacity. “The industry is still awaiting a positive decision by the government on imposing a countervailing duty (CVD) to curb dumping of mass and subsidized stainless steel in India by China," he added.

The company expects flattish growth over the next quarter, because of the excessive dumping done by Chinese imports, unless there is a respite in the form of CVD. Mint had reported that the government is discussing introducing the duty.

JSL also completed the acquisition of Jindal United Steel Limited (JUSL) by acquiring the remaining 74% equity stake for a cash consideration of ₹958 crore. Commenting on their interest to acquire raw material mines, he said: “We only want to focus on major raw materials that we consume, basically nickel and chrome. We don’t have plans on cards immediately, but as a company, if any such opportunity arises, we will keep an eye on them."

The company recently acquired 49% stake in an Indonesia-based nickel pig iron company. “We were only able to secure 14% of its nickel requirement and hence it is not a major raw material securitization. Since we recently entered into it, it's good enough, but the operation will be completed by FY25," he added.