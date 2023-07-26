Jindal Stainless Q1 net up 45% at 738 crore

He said the import of subsidized stainless steel mainly from China along with a lack of countervailing duty (CVD) on them continued to be a menace for the domestic industry. As much as one-third of the Indian stainless steel market is captured by imports. This has severely affected particularly the MSME sector, which constitutes nearly 45% of India’s stainless steel manufacturing capacity, with most of them still operating at 40% capacity. “The industry is still awaiting a positive decision by the government on imposing a countervailing duty (CVD) to curb dumping of mass and subsidized stainless steel in India by China," he added.