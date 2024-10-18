Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.05% YOY

Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.21% YoY & profit decreased by 21.05% YoY.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Live
Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Live

Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Live : Jindal Stainless declared their Q2 results on 17 October 2024, revealing a slight decrease in topline revenue by 0.21% year-over-year. The company reported a notable profit decline of 21.05%, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike.

Comparing the current quarter to the previous one, revenue showed a growth of 3.68%, while profit saw a decrease of 5.67%. This indicates potential volatility in the company's financial performance as market conditions fluctuate.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 0.83% quarter-on-quarter and surged by an alarming 44.98% year-on-year. This significant increase in expenses could be a contributing factor to the decline in profitability.

Operating income for Jindal Stainless was down by 3.43% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 14.75% year-on-year, further reflecting challenges in maintaining operational efficiency amidst rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 7.41, which represents a decrease of 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year, highlighting the pressures on the company's earnings.

In terms of stock performance, Jindal Stainless has delivered a 0.59% return in the last week, a substantial 12.68% return over the past six months, and an impressive 32.93% year-to-date return, showcasing resilience despite the quarterly setbacks.

As of now, Jindal Stainless holds a market capitalization of 62,622.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 848 and a low of 427.15, indicating a wide fluctuation in investor sentiment over the past year.

According to analysts covering the company as of 18 October 2024, the consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy', with 1 analyst giving a 'Hold' rating, 3 'Buy' ratings, and 5 'Strong Buy' ratings, suggesting optimism for future performance despite current challenges.

Jindal Stainless Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9776.839429.76+3.68%9797.04-0.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total205.72204.03+0.83%141.9+44.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization240.9232.36+3.68%221.94+8.54%
Total Operating Expense8831.028450.4+4.5%8687.6+1.65%
Operating Income945.81979.36-3.43%1109.44-14.75%
Net Income Before Taxes834.27885.94-5.83%993.14-16%
Net Income611.31648.06-5.67%774.33-21.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.417.86-5.73%8.46-12.4%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹611.31Cr
₹9776.83Cr
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsJindal Stainless Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.05% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    544.30
    11:18 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    15.5 (2.93%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.35
    11:18 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    1 (0.66%)

    Tata Motors share price

    908.00
    11:18 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    16.3 (1.83%)

    Tata Power share price

    452.50
    11:18 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.45 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Torrent Power share price

    1,978.00
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    39.1 (2.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,038.60
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -362.9 (-5.67%)

    Infosys share price

    1,881.80
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -87.7 (-4.45%)

    Tanla Platforms share price

    820.65
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-4.29%)

    360 One Wam share price

    1,060.95
    11:04 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -46.3 (-4.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,192.05
    11:08 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    67.55 (6.01%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,922.00
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    131.2 (4.7%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,429.80
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    189.45 (4.47%)

    Pidilite Industries share price

    3,291.10
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    136.35 (4.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.