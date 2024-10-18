Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.05% YOY

Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Live : Jindal Stainless declared their Q2 results on 17 October 2024, revealing a slight decrease in topline revenue by 0.21% year-over-year. The company reported a notable profit decline of 21.05%, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing the current quarter to the previous one, revenue showed a growth of 3.68%, while profit saw a decrease of 5.67%. This indicates potential volatility in the company's financial performance as market conditions fluctuate.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 0.83% quarter-on-quarter and surged by an alarming 44.98% year-on-year. This significant increase in expenses could be a contributing factor to the decline in profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for Jindal Stainless was down by 3.43% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 14.75% year-on-year, further reflecting challenges in maintaining operational efficiency amidst rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹7.41, which represents a decrease of 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year, highlighting the pressures on the company's earnings.

In terms of stock performance, Jindal Stainless has delivered a 0.59% return in the last week, a substantial 12.68% return over the past six months, and an impressive 32.93% year-to-date return, showcasing resilience despite the quarterly setbacks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Jindal Stainless holds a market capitalization of ₹62,622.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹848 and a low of ₹427.15, indicating a wide fluctuation in investor sentiment over the past year.

According to analysts covering the company as of 18 October 2024, the consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy', with 1 analyst giving a 'Hold' rating, 3 'Buy' ratings, and 5 'Strong Buy' ratings, suggesting optimism for future performance despite current challenges.

Jindal Stainless Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9776.83 9429.76 +3.68% 9797.04 -0.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 205.72 204.03 +0.83% 141.9 +44.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 240.9 232.36 +3.68% 221.94 +8.54% Total Operating Expense 8831.02 8450.4 +4.5% 8687.6 +1.65% Operating Income 945.81 979.36 -3.43% 1109.44 -14.75% Net Income Before Taxes 834.27 885.94 -5.83% 993.14 -16% Net Income 611.31 648.06 -5.67% 774.33 -21.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.41 7.86 -5.73% 8.46 -12.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹611.31Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹9776.83Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}