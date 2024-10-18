Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.05% YOY

Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Live : Jindal Stainless declared their Q2 results on 17 October 2024, revealing a slight decrease in topline revenue by 0.21% year-over-year. The company reported a notable profit decline of 21.05%, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike.
Comparing the current quarter to the previous one, revenue showed a growth of 3.68%, while profit saw a decrease of 5.67%. This indicates potential volatility in the company's financial performance as market conditions fluctuate.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 0.83% quarter-on-quarter and surged by an alarming 44.98% year-on-year. This significant increase in expenses could be a contributing factor to the decline in profitability.
Operating income for Jindal Stainless was down by 3.43% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 14.75% year-on-year, further reflecting challenges in maintaining operational efficiency amidst rising costs.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹7.41, which represents a decrease of 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year, highlighting the pressures on the company's earnings.
In terms of stock performance, Jindal Stainless has delivered a 0.59% return in the last week, a substantial 12.68% return over the past six months, and an impressive 32.93% year-to-date return, showcasing resilience despite the quarterly setbacks.
As of now, Jindal Stainless holds a market capitalization of ₹62,622.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹848 and a low of ₹427.15, indicating a wide fluctuation in investor sentiment over the past year.
According to analysts covering the company as of 18 October 2024, the consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy', with 1 analyst giving a 'Hold' rating, 3 'Buy' ratings, and 5 'Strong Buy' ratings, suggesting optimism for future performance despite current challenges.
Jindal Stainless Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9776.83
|9429.76
|+3.68%
|9797.04
|-0.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|205.72
|204.03
|+0.83%
|141.9
|+44.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|240.9
|232.36
|+3.68%
|221.94
|+8.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|8831.02
|8450.4
|+4.5%
|8687.6
|+1.65%
|Operating Income
|945.81
|979.36
|-3.43%
|1109.44
|-14.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|834.27
|885.94
|-5.83%
|993.14
|-16%
|Net Income
|611.31
|648.06
|-5.67%
|774.33
|-21.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.41
|7.86
|-5.73%
|8.46
|-12.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹611.31Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹9776.83Cr
