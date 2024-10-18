Hello User
Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.05% YOY

Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.05% YOY

Livemint

Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.21% YoY & profit decreased by 21.05% YoY.

Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Live

Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Live : Jindal Stainless declared their Q2 results on 17 October 2024, revealing a slight decrease in topline revenue by 0.21% year-over-year. The company reported a notable profit decline of 21.05%, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike.

Comparing the current quarter to the previous one, revenue showed a growth of 3.68%, while profit saw a decrease of 5.67%. This indicates potential volatility in the company's financial performance as market conditions fluctuate.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 0.83% quarter-on-quarter and surged by an alarming 44.98% year-on-year. This significant increase in expenses could be a contributing factor to the decline in profitability.

Operating income for Jindal Stainless was down by 3.43% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 14.75% year-on-year, further reflecting challenges in maintaining operational efficiency amidst rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 7.41, which represents a decrease of 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year, highlighting the pressures on the company's earnings.

In terms of stock performance, Jindal Stainless has delivered a 0.59% return in the last week, a substantial 12.68% return over the past six months, and an impressive 32.93% year-to-date return, showcasing resilience despite the quarterly setbacks.

As of now, Jindal Stainless holds a market capitalization of 62,622.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 848 and a low of 427.15, indicating a wide fluctuation in investor sentiment over the past year.

According to analysts covering the company as of 18 October 2024, the consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy', with 1 analyst giving a 'Hold' rating, 3 'Buy' ratings, and 5 'Strong Buy' ratings, suggesting optimism for future performance despite current challenges.

Jindal Stainless Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9776.839429.76+3.68%9797.04-0.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total205.72204.03+0.83%141.9+44.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization240.9232.36+3.68%221.94+8.54%
Total Operating Expense8831.028450.4+4.5%8687.6+1.65%
Operating Income945.81979.36-3.43%1109.44-14.75%
Net Income Before Taxes834.27885.94-5.83%993.14-16%
Net Income611.31648.06-5.67%774.33-21.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.417.86-5.73%8.46-12.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹611.31Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹9776.83Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

