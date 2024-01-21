Jindal Stainless Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 39.16% YoY

Jindal Stainless declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.72% & the profit increased by 39.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.83% and the profit decreased by 10.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.8% q-o-q & increased by 11.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.91% q-o-q & increased by 47.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.24% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Stainless has delivered -7.59% return in the last 1 week, 54.35% return in the last 6 months and -0.84% YTD return.

Currently, Jindal Stainless has a market cap of ₹46713.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹622.5 & ₹229.38 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating & 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Jindal Stainless Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9127.45 9797.04 -6.83% 9062.5 +0.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 160.07 141.9 +12.8% 144.12 +11.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 235.53 221.94 +6.12% 181.44 +29.81% Total Operating Expense 8116.81 8687.6 -6.57% 8375.64 -3.09% Operating Income 1010.64 1109.44 -8.91% 686.86 +47.14% Net Income Before Taxes 916.83 993.14 -7.68% 684.96 +33.85% Net Income 692.33 774.33 -10.59% 497.51 +39.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.41 8.46 -0.57% 6.04 +39.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹692.33Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹9127.45Cr

