Jindal Stainless Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 39.16% YoY

Jindal Stainless declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.72% & the profit increased by 39.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.83% and the profit decreased by 10.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.8% q-o-q & increased by 11.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 8.91% q-o-q & increased by 47.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.24% Y-o-Y.
Jindal Stainless has delivered -7.59% return in the last 1 week, 54.35% return in the last 6 months and -0.84% YTD return.
Currently, Jindal Stainless has a market cap of ₹46713.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹622.5 & ₹229.38 respectively.
As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating & 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Jindal Stainless Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9127.45
|9797.04
|-6.83%
|9062.5
|+0.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|160.07
|141.9
|+12.8%
|144.12
|+11.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|235.53
|221.94
|+6.12%
|181.44
|+29.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|8116.81
|8687.6
|-6.57%
|8375.64
|-3.09%
|Operating Income
|1010.64
|1109.44
|-8.91%
|686.86
|+47.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|916.83
|993.14
|-7.68%
|684.96
|+33.85%
|Net Income
|692.33
|774.33
|-10.59%
|497.51
|+39.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.41
|8.46
|-0.57%
|6.04
|+39.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹692.33Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹9127.45Cr
