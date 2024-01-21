Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jindal Stainless Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 39.16% YoY

Jindal Stainless Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 39.16% YoY

Livemint

Jindal Stainless Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.72% YoY & profit increased by 39.16% YoY

Jindal Stainless Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jindal Stainless declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.72% & the profit increased by 39.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.83% and the profit decreased by 10.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.8% q-o-q & increased by 11.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.91% q-o-q & increased by 47.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.24% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Stainless has delivered -7.59% return in the last 1 week, 54.35% return in the last 6 months and -0.84% YTD return.

Currently, Jindal Stainless has a market cap of 46713.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of 622.5 & 229.38 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating & 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Jindal Stainless Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9127.459797.04-6.83%9062.5+0.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total160.07141.9+12.8%144.12+11.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization235.53221.94+6.12%181.44+29.81%
Total Operating Expense8116.818687.6-6.57%8375.64-3.09%
Operating Income1010.641109.44-8.91%686.86+47.14%
Net Income Before Taxes916.83993.14-7.68%684.96+33.85%
Net Income692.33774.33-10.59%497.51+39.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.418.46-0.57%6.04+39.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹692.33Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹9127.45Cr

