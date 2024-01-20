Jindal Stainless Q3 results review: Lower volume impacts standalone EBITDA, says Nuvama; downgrades to ‘hold’
Jindal Stainless's standalone EBITDA for Q3FY24 dropped by 4.5% QoQ due to lower volume, while EBITDA/t increased by 1.3% QoQ. Brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities reduced FY24E/25E EBITDA for Jindal Stainless by 3.1% and 2% respectively, citing lower volume and profitability.
Lower volume hurts Jindal Stainless's standalone earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter that ended in December (Q3FY24), according to a report by brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities.
