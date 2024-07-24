Jindal Steel and Power Q1 result: Profit grows to ₹1,456.54 crore

The company also reduced its net debt to 10,462 crore at the end of the June 2024 quarter from 11,203 crore at the end of the March 2024 quarter

PTI
Published24 Jul 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Jindal Steel and Power sales rose in the quarter to 2.05 million tonnes.
Jindal Steel and Power sales rose in the quarter to 2.05 million tonnes. (Bloomberg)

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Wednesday posted a 4 per cent increase in profit after tax to 1,456.54 crore during the June 2024 quarter, helped by higher income. It had clocked 1,399.52 crore profit after tax (PAT) for the period ended June 30, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income rose to 12,865.35 crore from 12,324.57 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 fiscal.

Expenses were 10,890.55 crore against 10,454.99 crore a year ago.

The company produced 2.05 million tonne (MT) from 2.04 MT in the year-ago quarter.

During the period under review, the company's sales rose to 2.09 MT over 1.84 MT in the June quarter of 2023-24.

The company also reduced its net debt to 10,462 crore at the end of the June 2024 quarter from 11,203 crore at the end of the March 2024 quarter. JSPL is among the country's top five steel manufacturing companies.

First Published:24 Jul 2024, 08:12 PM IST
