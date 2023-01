Jindal Steel on Tuesday reported 67.9 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹518.67 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹1616.67 crore in the year ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations declined by 0.57 per cent to ₹12,452.44 crore as against ₹12524.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.