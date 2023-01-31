Jindal Steel net profit falls 67% to 519 cr in Q3, revenue dip 0.57%

"India’s Crude steel production stood at 29.1 Mt (up 2% QoQ) and domestic consumption stood at 29.5 Mt (up 8% QoQ) driven by consumption in construction and infrastructure space. Flat steel prices trended down at the beginning of the quarter as global HRC prices corrected. Long steel prices also trended down. Much awaited pick up in construction demand started towards the end of the quarter leading to improvement in steel prices. On the raw material front, prices increased for both iron ore and coking coal on resumption of demand globally. In the domestic market also, iron ore prices remained firm," said Jindal Steel in its regulatory filing.,

