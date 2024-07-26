Jindal Steel & Power Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.6% YOY

Jindal Steel & Power Q1 Results Live : Jindal Steel & Power declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, revealing an 8.18% increase in revenue but a 20.6% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparisons show a 0.97% growth in revenue and a significant 43.27% increase in profit.

The company managed to reduce Selling, general & administrative expenses by 16.33% quarter-on-quarter, while seeing a 3.54% year-on-year increase.

Operating income witnessed a notable 48.76% increase sequentially and a 5.68% rise year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹13.31, marking a 20.73% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of stock performance, Jindal Steel & Power delivered returns of -5.27% in the last week, 30.92% in the last 6 months, and 25.36% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹94884.68 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1097 & ₹581.6 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, indicate that out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 recommend Strong Sell, 3 recommend Sell, 5 recommend Hold, 5 recommend Buy, and 9 recommend Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation for Jindal Steel & Power as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Jindal Steel & Power Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13617.84 13486.96 +0.97% 12588.34 +8.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 302.2 361.16 -16.33% 291.86 +3.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 682.92 994.9 -31.36% 587.5 +16.24% Total Operating Expense 11461.44 12037.37 -4.78% 10547.8 +8.66% Operating Income 2156.4 1449.59 +48.76% 2040.54 +5.68% Net Income Before Taxes 1859.05 1163.32 +59.81% 1766.72 +5.23% Net Income 1340.15 935.37 +43.27% 1687.79 -20.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.31 9.34 +42.51% 16.79 -20.73%