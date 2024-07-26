Jindal Steel & Power Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.6% YOY

Jindal Steel & Power Q1 Results Live : Jindal Steel & Power declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, revealing an 8.18% increase in revenue but a 20.6% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.
Quarterly comparisons show a 0.97% growth in revenue and a significant 43.27% increase in profit.
The company managed to reduce Selling, general & administrative expenses by 16.33% quarter-on-quarter, while seeing a 3.54% year-on-year increase.
Operating income witnessed a notable 48.76% increase sequentially and a 5.68% rise year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹13.31, marking a 20.73% decrease from the previous year.
In terms of stock performance, Jindal Steel & Power delivered returns of -5.27% in the last week, 30.92% in the last 6 months, and 25.36% year-to-date.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹94884.68 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1097 & ₹581.6 respectively.
Analyst ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, indicate that out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 recommend Strong Sell, 3 recommend Sell, 5 recommend Hold, 5 recommend Buy, and 9 recommend Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation for Jindal Steel & Power as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
Jindal Steel & Power Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13617.84
|13486.96
|+0.97%
|12588.34
|+8.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|302.2
|361.16
|-16.33%
|291.86
|+3.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|682.92
|994.9
|-31.36%
|587.5
|+16.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|11461.44
|12037.37
|-4.78%
|10547.8
|+8.66%
|Operating Income
|2156.4
|1449.59
|+48.76%
|2040.54
|+5.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1859.05
|1163.32
|+59.81%
|1766.72
|+5.23%
|Net Income
|1340.15
|935.37
|+43.27%
|1687.79
|-20.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.31
|9.34
|+42.51%
|16.79
|-20.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1340.15Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹13617.84Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar