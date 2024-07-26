Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jindal Steel & Power Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.6% YOY

Jindal Steel & Power Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.6% YOY

Livemint

Jindal Steel & Power Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.18% YoY & profit decreased by 20.6% YoY

Jindal Steel & Power Q1 Results Live

Jindal Steel & Power Q1 Results Live : Jindal Steel & Power declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, revealing an 8.18% increase in revenue but a 20.6% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparisons show a 0.97% growth in revenue and a significant 43.27% increase in profit.

The company managed to reduce Selling, general & administrative expenses by 16.33% quarter-on-quarter, while seeing a 3.54% year-on-year increase.

Operating income witnessed a notable 48.76% increase sequentially and a 5.68% rise year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 13.31, marking a 20.73% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of stock performance, Jindal Steel & Power delivered returns of -5.27% in the last week, 30.92% in the last 6 months, and 25.36% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 94884.68 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 1097 & 581.6 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, indicate that out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 recommend Strong Sell, 3 recommend Sell, 5 recommend Hold, 5 recommend Buy, and 9 recommend Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation for Jindal Steel & Power as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Jindal Steel & Power Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13617.8413486.96+0.97%12588.34+8.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total302.2361.16-16.33%291.86+3.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization682.92994.9-31.36%587.5+16.24%
Total Operating Expense11461.4412037.37-4.78%10547.8+8.66%
Operating Income2156.41449.59+48.76%2040.54+5.68%
Net Income Before Taxes1859.051163.32+59.81%1766.72+5.23%
Net Income1340.15935.37+43.27%1687.79-20.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.319.34+42.51%16.79-20.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1340.15Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹13617.84Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

