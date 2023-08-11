Jindal Steel & Power Q1 Results: Net profit falls 14.4% on year to ₹1,686.94 crore1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd reports a 14.37% YoY fall in Q1 net profit, but a 265% sequential increase. Share price closed 3.38% higher.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd on Friday reported an 14.37% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit of continuing operation attributable (to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹1,686.94 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹1,970.13 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was up 265% from ₹462.56 crore in Q4FY23. Jindal Steel & Power share price today closed 3.38% higher at ₹698.40 apiece on BSE.