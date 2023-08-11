“Jindal Steel & Power continued its journey of deleveraging and has further reduced its net debt by ₹141 crore during the quarter to a 15 year low at ₹6,812 crore as at 30 June 2023. Net debt to EBITDA stood at 0.75x vs 0.7x at 31 March 2023. Balance sheet continues to strengthen while supporting the on-going capex. The total capex for the quarter was ₹1,899 crore largely driven by the Angul expansion projects," said the company in an exchange filing.