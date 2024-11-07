Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 37.97% YOY

Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live : Jindal Steel & Power declared its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, reporting a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline fell by 8.46% year-on-year, while profits plummeted by 37.97%, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Jindal Steel & Power faced a steeper decline, with revenue dropping by 17.66% and profit decreasing by 35.76%. This downturn signals potential challenges in the company's operational performance and market conditions.
On a positive note, the company's selling, general and administrative expenses saw a decline of 8.96% quarter-on-quarter and 11.15% year-on-year. However, this reduction was not enough to offset the overall decrease in revenue and profit.
The operating income for the quarter also suffered, decreasing by 30.24% compared to the previous quarter and 10.57% year-on-year. This trend indicates pressures on the company's profitability and operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹8.49 for Q2, reflecting a decrease of 38.52% year-on-year. Such a drop in EPS may influence investor sentiment and confidence moving forward.
Despite the current challenges, Jindal Steel & Power has delivered a 3.57% return in the last week, a modest 0.87% return over the past six months, and an impressive 27.24% year-to-date return. These figures suggest that the company may still hold potential for recovery.
Currently, Jindal Steel & Power boasts a market capitalization of ₹96,306.23 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,097 and a low of ₹621.6. This range indicates volatility in the stock price, potentially influenced by the recent quarterly results.
As of November 7, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering Jindal Steel & Power, opinions are mixed. Two analysts have given a strong sell rating, two have rated it as sell, four have given hold ratings, while nine analysts recommend buying, and another nine have given a strong buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to buy, suggesting some analysts still see value in the stock despite recent performance.
Jindal Steel & Power Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11213.31
|13617.84
|-17.66%
|12250.16
|-8.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|275.11
|302.2
|-8.96%
|309.64
|-11.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|695.96
|682.92
|+1.91%
|603.68
|+15.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|9709.02
|11461.44
|-15.29%
|10568.16
|-8.13%
|Operating Income
|1504.29
|2156.4
|-30.24%
|1682
|-10.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1213.27
|1859.05
|-34.74%
|1384.52
|-12.37%
|Net Income
|860.9
|1340.15
|-35.76%
|1387.82
|-37.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.49
|13.31
|-36.21%
|13.81
|-38.52%
