Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 37.97% YOY

Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 8.46% YoY & profit decreased by 37.97% YoY.

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live
Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live

Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live : Jindal Steel & Power declared its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, reporting a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline fell by 8.46% year-on-year, while profits plummeted by 37.97%, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Jindal Steel & Power faced a steeper decline, with revenue dropping by 17.66% and profit decreasing by 35.76%. This downturn signals potential challenges in the company's operational performance and market conditions.

On a positive note, the company's selling, general and administrative expenses saw a decline of 8.96% quarter-on-quarter and 11.15% year-on-year. However, this reduction was not enough to offset the overall decrease in revenue and profit.

The operating income for the quarter also suffered, decreasing by 30.24% compared to the previous quarter and 10.57% year-on-year. This trend indicates pressures on the company's profitability and operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 8.49 for Q2, reflecting a decrease of 38.52% year-on-year. Such a drop in EPS may influence investor sentiment and confidence moving forward.

Despite the current challenges, Jindal Steel & Power has delivered a 3.57% return in the last week, a modest 0.87% return over the past six months, and an impressive 27.24% year-to-date return. These figures suggest that the company may still hold potential for recovery.

Currently, Jindal Steel & Power boasts a market capitalization of 96,306.23 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,097 and a low of 621.6. This range indicates volatility in the stock price, potentially influenced by the recent quarterly results.

As of November 7, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering Jindal Steel & Power, opinions are mixed. Two analysts have given a strong sell rating, two have rated it as sell, four have given hold ratings, while nine analysts recommend buying, and another nine have given a strong buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to buy, suggesting some analysts still see value in the stock despite recent performance.

Jindal Steel & Power Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11213.3113617.84-17.66%12250.16-8.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total275.11302.2-8.96%309.64-11.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization695.96682.92+1.91%603.68+15.29%
Total Operating Expense9709.0211461.44-15.29%10568.16-8.13%
Operating Income1504.292156.4-30.24%1682-10.57%
Net Income Before Taxes1213.271859.05-34.74%1384.52-12.37%
Net Income860.91340.15-35.76%1387.82-37.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.4913.31-36.21%13.81-38.52%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹860.9Cr
₹11213.31Cr
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsJindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 37.97% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.40
    11:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.8 (1.17%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.05
    11:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -3.8 (-1.26%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    143.95
    11:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.48%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.00
    11:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -4.3 (-0.96%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,399.35
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    429.5 (6.16%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    232.10
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    5.95 (2.63%)

    City Union Bank share price

    181.15
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.65 (0.92%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.65
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.85 (0.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    977.90
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -97.4 (-9.06%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    654.25
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -54 (-7.62%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,751.30
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -127.45 (-6.78%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,664.10
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -104.85 (-5.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    KEC International share price

    1,063.30
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    87.8 (9%)

    Swan Energy share price

    535.80
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    39.25 (7.9%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,399.35
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    429.5 (6.16%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,181.90
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    65.55 (5.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.000.00
      Chennai
      80,371.000.00
      Delhi
      80,523.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.