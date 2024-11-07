Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 37.97% YOY

Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live : Jindal Steel & Power declared its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, reporting a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline fell by 8.46% year-on-year, while profits plummeted by 37.97%, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Jindal Steel & Power faced a steeper decline, with revenue dropping by 17.66% and profit decreasing by 35.76%. This downturn signals potential challenges in the company's operational performance and market conditions.

On a positive note, the company's selling, general and administrative expenses saw a decline of 8.96% quarter-on-quarter and 11.15% year-on-year. However, this reduction was not enough to offset the overall decrease in revenue and profit.

The operating income for the quarter also suffered, decreasing by 30.24% compared to the previous quarter and 10.57% year-on-year. This trend indicates pressures on the company's profitability and operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹8.49 for Q2, reflecting a decrease of 38.52% year-on-year. Such a drop in EPS may influence investor sentiment and confidence moving forward.

Despite the current challenges, Jindal Steel & Power has delivered a 3.57% return in the last week, a modest 0.87% return over the past six months, and an impressive 27.24% year-to-date return. These figures suggest that the company may still hold potential for recovery.

Currently, Jindal Steel & Power boasts a market capitalization of ₹96,306.23 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,097 and a low of ₹621.6. This range indicates volatility in the stock price, potentially influenced by the recent quarterly results.

As of November 7, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering Jindal Steel & Power, opinions are mixed. Two analysts have given a strong sell rating, two have rated it as sell, four have given hold ratings, while nine analysts recommend buying, and another nine have given a strong buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to buy, suggesting some analysts still see value in the stock despite recent performance.

Jindal Steel & Power Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11213.31 13617.84 -17.66% 12250.16 -8.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 275.11 302.2 -8.96% 309.64 -11.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 695.96 682.92 +1.91% 603.68 +15.29% Total Operating Expense 9709.02 11461.44 -15.29% 10568.16 -8.13% Operating Income 1504.29 2156.4 -30.24% 1682 -10.57% Net Income Before Taxes 1213.27 1859.05 -34.74% 1384.52 -12.37% Net Income 860.9 1340.15 -35.76% 1387.82 -37.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.49 13.31 -36.21% 13.81 -38.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹860.9Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹11213.31Cr

