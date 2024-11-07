Hello User
Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 37.97% YOY

Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 37.97% YOY

Livemint

Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 8.46% YoY & profit decreased by 37.97% YoY.

Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live

Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results Live : Jindal Steel & Power declared its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, reporting a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline fell by 8.46% year-on-year, while profits plummeted by 37.97%, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Jindal Steel & Power faced a steeper decline, with revenue dropping by 17.66% and profit decreasing by 35.76%. This downturn signals potential challenges in the company's operational performance and market conditions.

On a positive note, the company's selling, general and administrative expenses saw a decline of 8.96% quarter-on-quarter and 11.15% year-on-year. However, this reduction was not enough to offset the overall decrease in revenue and profit.

The operating income for the quarter also suffered, decreasing by 30.24% compared to the previous quarter and 10.57% year-on-year. This trend indicates pressures on the company's profitability and operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 8.49 for Q2, reflecting a decrease of 38.52% year-on-year. Such a drop in EPS may influence investor sentiment and confidence moving forward.

Despite the current challenges, Jindal Steel & Power has delivered a 3.57% return in the last week, a modest 0.87% return over the past six months, and an impressive 27.24% year-to-date return. These figures suggest that the company may still hold potential for recovery.

Currently, Jindal Steel & Power boasts a market capitalization of 96,306.23 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,097 and a low of 621.6. This range indicates volatility in the stock price, potentially influenced by the recent quarterly results.

As of November 7, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering Jindal Steel & Power, opinions are mixed. Two analysts have given a strong sell rating, two have rated it as sell, four have given hold ratings, while nine analysts recommend buying, and another nine have given a strong buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to buy, suggesting some analysts still see value in the stock despite recent performance.

Jindal Steel & Power Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11213.3113617.84-17.66%12250.16-8.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total275.11302.2-8.96%309.64-11.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization695.96682.92+1.91%603.68+15.29%
Total Operating Expense9709.0211461.44-15.29%10568.16-8.13%
Operating Income1504.292156.4-30.24%1682-10.57%
Net Income Before Taxes1213.271859.05-34.74%1384.52-12.37%
Net Income860.91340.15-35.76%1387.82-37.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.4913.31-36.21%13.81-38.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹860.9Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹11213.31Cr

