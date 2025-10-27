Jindal Steel Q2 preview: Weak earnings likely as steel prices slide and monsoon dampens demand
27 Oct 2025
As Jindal Steel navigates a tough market with plummeting prices and seasonal slowdowns, the upcoming earnings report could reveal critical information on its strategic plans. Will the company adapt successfully, or will it struggle to maintain its guidance?
Jindal Steel Ltd is expected to post weaker earnings for the September quarter, in line with its domestic peers, as lower sales due to an extended monsoon and weaker prices are likely to have eaten into its profits, analysts said.
