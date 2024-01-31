Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jindal Steel Q3 results: Profit jumps four-fold as lower costs offset weak sales

Jindal Steel Q3 results: Profit jumps four-fold as lower costs offset weak sales

Reuters

Jindal Steel's consolidated net profit after tax increased to 1,928 crore ($232 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, from 5.18 crore a year ago

Jindal Steel Q3 results: Shares of Jindal Steel had settled 1.5% higher ahead of results.

BENGALURU :Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power reported an almost four-fold rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as easing costs offset a fall in sales.

The company, which has steel, mining and infrastructure businesses, said its consolidated net profit after tax increased to 1,928 crore ($232 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, from 5.18 crore a year ago.

The robust performance was supported by lower raw material costs as benefits from captive thermal coal mines materialised, it said in a statement. Its sales and services revenue fell 6.3% to 13,756 crore.

Jindal Steel's commissioned coal mines helped the company meet its thermal coal needs, offsetting the brunt of higher costs of key steelmaking raw material - coking coal in the quarter, analysts had said.

Input costs fell 3% to 4,806 crore in the December quarter.

Earlier this month, larger rival JSW Steel reported a five-fold rise in December-quarter profit on strong domestic demand.

Shares of Jindal Steel had settled 1.5% higher ahead of results.

