Jindal Worldwide Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 31.92% YOY

Jindal Worldwide Q1 Results Live : Jindal Worldwide declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a strong year-over-year performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 19.91% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit surged by an impressive 31.92% YoY.
However, the quarter-on-quarter comparison paints a different picture. Revenue declined by 14.17% and profit decreased by 35.88% compared to the previous quarter. This decline indicates that the company faced some challenges in the recent quarter.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.26% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and increased by a substantial 26.26% year-over-year. The rise in these expenses could be a factor contributing to the quarter-on-quarter decline in profitability.
Operating income also showed mixed results, decreasing by 20.29% quarter-on-quarter but increasing by 10.99% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company's core operations have improved compared to last year, there has been a recent downturn in operational efficiency.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.9, marking a 32.35% increase year-over-year. This increase in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders, reflecting the company's improved profitability over the past year.
Despite the positive year-over-year results, Jindal Worldwide's stock performance has been mixed. The company has delivered a -3.6% return in the last week, a -4.78% return over the last six months, and an 11.62% return year-to-date. These figures suggest that while the company is improving financially, market sentiment remains cautious.
As of now, Jindal Worldwide has a market capitalization of ₹6790.62 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹436.95 and a low of ₹267.75, indicating a significant range in its stock price over the past year.
Jindal Worldwide Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|492.49
|573.79
|-14.17%
|410.7
|+19.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.8
|15.3
|+3.26%
|12.51
|+26.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.13
|8.41
|+8.51%
|8.37
|+9.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|454.93
|526.66
|-13.62%
|376.86
|+20.72%
|Operating Income
|37.57
|47.13
|-20.29%
|33.85
|+10.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|24.46
|38.93
|-37.18%
|19.31
|+26.7%
|Net Income
|18.06
|28.17
|-35.88%
|13.69
|+31.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.9
|1.41
|-36.17%
|0.68
|+32.35%
