Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jindal Worldwide Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 31.92% YOY

Livemint

Jindal Worldwide Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.91% YoY & profit increased by 31.92% YoY

Jindal Worldwide Q1 Results Live

Jindal Worldwide Q1 Results Live : Jindal Worldwide declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a strong year-over-year performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 19.91% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit surged by an impressive 31.92% YoY.

However, the quarter-on-quarter comparison paints a different picture. Revenue declined by 14.17% and profit decreased by 35.88% compared to the previous quarter. This decline indicates that the company faced some challenges in the recent quarter.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.26% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and increased by a substantial 26.26% year-over-year. The rise in these expenses could be a factor contributing to the quarter-on-quarter decline in profitability.

Operating income also showed mixed results, decreasing by 20.29% quarter-on-quarter but increasing by 10.99% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company's core operations have improved compared to last year, there has been a recent downturn in operational efficiency.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.9, marking a 32.35% increase year-over-year. This increase in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders, reflecting the company's improved profitability over the past year.

Despite the positive year-over-year results, Jindal Worldwide's stock performance has been mixed. The company has delivered a -3.6% return in the last week, a -4.78% return over the last six months, and an 11.62% return year-to-date. These figures suggest that while the company is improving financially, market sentiment remains cautious.

As of now, Jindal Worldwide has a market capitalization of 6790.62 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 436.95 and a low of 267.75, indicating a significant range in its stock price over the past year.

Jindal Worldwide Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue492.49573.79-14.17%410.7+19.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.815.3+3.26%12.51+26.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.138.41+8.51%8.37+9.1%
Total Operating Expense454.93526.66-13.62%376.86+20.72%
Operating Income37.5747.13-20.29%33.85+10.99%
Net Income Before Taxes24.4638.93-37.18%19.31+26.7%
Net Income18.0628.17-35.88%13.69+31.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.91.41-36.17%0.68+32.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹18.06Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹492.49Cr

