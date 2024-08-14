Jindal Worldwide Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 31.92% YOY

Jindal Worldwide Q1 Results Live : Jindal Worldwide declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a strong year-over-year performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 19.91% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit surged by an impressive 31.92% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the quarter-on-quarter comparison paints a different picture. Revenue declined by 14.17% and profit decreased by 35.88% compared to the previous quarter. This decline indicates that the company faced some challenges in the recent quarter.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.26% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and increased by a substantial 26.26% year-over-year. The rise in these expenses could be a factor contributing to the quarter-on-quarter decline in profitability.

Operating income also showed mixed results, decreasing by 20.29% quarter-on-quarter but increasing by 10.99% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company's core operations have improved compared to last year, there has been a recent downturn in operational efficiency.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.9, marking a 32.35% increase year-over-year. This increase in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders, reflecting the company's improved profitability over the past year.

Despite the positive year-over-year results, Jindal Worldwide's stock performance has been mixed. The company has delivered a -3.6% return in the last week, a -4.78% return over the last six months, and an 11.62% return year-to-date. These figures suggest that while the company is improving financially, market sentiment remains cautious.

As of now, Jindal Worldwide has a market capitalization of ₹6790.62 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹436.95 and a low of ₹267.75, indicating a significant range in its stock price over the past year.

Jindal Worldwide Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 492.49 573.79 -14.17% 410.7 +19.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.8 15.3 +3.26% 12.51 +26.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.13 8.41 +8.51% 8.37 +9.1% Total Operating Expense 454.93 526.66 -13.62% 376.86 +20.72% Operating Income 37.57 47.13 -20.29% 33.85 +10.99% Net Income Before Taxes 24.46 38.93 -37.18% 19.31 +26.7% Net Income 18.06 28.17 -35.88% 13.69 +31.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.9 1.41 -36.17% 0.68 +32.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹18.06Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹492.49Cr

