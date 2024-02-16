Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jindal Worldwide Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 42.45% YoY

Jindal Worldwide Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 42.45% YoY

Livemint

Jindal Worldwide Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.42% YoY & profit increased by 42.45% YoY

Jindal Worldwide Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jindal Worldwide declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.42% & the profit increased by 42.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.73% and the profit increased by 64.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.17% q-o-q & increased by 4.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 59.46% q-o-q & increased by 25.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.05 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 41.89% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Worldwide has delivered 4.78% return in the last 1 week, -11.18% return in the last 6 months and 14.96% YTD return.

Currently, Jindal Worldwide has a market cap of 6994.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of 427 & 267.75 respectively.

Jindal Worldwide Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue437.77391.83+11.73%403.78+8.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.7712.73+8.17%13.22+4.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.398.35+0.41%9.39-10.68%
Total Operating Expense395.51365.32+8.26%370.18+6.84%
Operating Income42.2626.5+59.46%33.6+25.76%
Net Income Before Taxes27.9916.26+72.13%21.69+29.05%
Net Income21.0312.76+64.85%14.76+42.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.050.64+64.06%0.74+41.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹21.03Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹437.77Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.