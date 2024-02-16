Jindal Worldwide Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 42.45% YoY

Jindal Worldwide declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.42% & the profit increased by 42.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.73% and the profit increased by 64.85%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.17% q-o-q & increased by 4.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 59.46% q-o-q & increased by 25.76% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.05 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 41.89% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Worldwide has delivered 4.78% return in the last 1 week, -11.18% return in the last 6 months and 14.96% YTD return.

Currently, Jindal Worldwide has a market cap of ₹6994.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹427 & ₹267.75 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jindal Worldwide Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 437.77 391.83 +11.73% 403.78 +8.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.77 12.73 +8.17% 13.22 +4.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.39 8.35 +0.41% 9.39 -10.68% Total Operating Expense 395.51 365.32 +8.26% 370.18 +6.84% Operating Income 42.26 26.5 +59.46% 33.6 +25.76% Net Income Before Taxes 27.99 16.26 +72.13% 21.69 +29.05% Net Income 21.03 12.76 +64.85% 14.76 +42.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.05 0.64 +64.06% 0.74 +41.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹21.03Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹437.77Cr

