Jindal Worldwide Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 42.45% YoY

Jindal Worldwide declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.42% & the profit increased by 42.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.73% and the profit increased by 64.85%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.17% q-o-q & increased by 4.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 59.46% q-o-q & increased by 25.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.05 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 41.89% Y-o-Y.
Jindal Worldwide has delivered 4.78% return in the last 1 week, -11.18% return in the last 6 months and 14.96% YTD return.
Currently, Jindal Worldwide has a market cap of ₹6994.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹427 & ₹267.75 respectively.
Jindal Worldwide Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|437.77
|391.83
|+11.73%
|403.78
|+8.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.77
|12.73
|+8.17%
|13.22
|+4.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.39
|8.35
|+0.41%
|9.39
|-10.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|395.51
|365.32
|+8.26%
|370.18
|+6.84%
|Operating Income
|42.26
|26.5
|+59.46%
|33.6
|+25.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|27.99
|16.26
|+72.13%
|21.69
|+29.05%
|Net Income
|21.03
|12.76
|+64.85%
|14.76
|+42.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.05
|0.64
|+64.06%
|0.74
|+41.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹21.03Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹437.77Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!