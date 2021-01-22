Jio adds 25.1 million customers in Q3 despite covid, local issues

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd added 25.1 million gross subscribers in the December quarter, beating analysts’ estimates that pegged the number around 6-7 million. The Mukesh Ambani-led telco on Friday said its net subscriber addition of 40 million during the calendar year 2020 was the highest in the industry. Jio is India’s largest operator by market share.

The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) telecom subsidiary said it witnessed higher churn rate during the quarter, at 1.63%, due to continued impact of covid-led disruptions and the “recent malicious and motivated campaigns against Reliance group in select geographies".

The telecom operator reported a net profit of ₹3,489 crore for the three months ended December, up 15.5% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). The average revenue per user (Arpu) increased to ₹151 during October-December, from ₹145 a quarter ago.

Arpu is the total revenue of the operator divided by the number of users or connections on its network.

The revenue from operations, including access revenues, clocked a growth of 5.3% sequentially at ₹19,475 crore in the third quarter. The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was up 6.4% q-o-q at ₹8,483 crore in the December quarter.

Jio Platforms Ltd, which houses the telecom business and a slew of other digital services such as healthcare, payments, gaming, cloud, over-the-top (OTT) content, music, among others, has built indigenous 5G radio integrated with the telco's core network and smartphones, while 5G small cells are under advance stages of development.

“In order to maintain this lead, Jio will continue to accelerate the rollout of its digital platforms and indigenously develop next-generation 5G stack, and make it affordable and available everywhere," RIL chairperson Mukesh Ambani said.

Ambani reiterated his idea of a 2G-mukt, or 2G-free, India by making available cheap and affordable smartphones. “We invite and encourage all stakeholders to work together to make world-class digital services available to every Indian consumer at the most affordable prices," he added.

To manufacture entry-level and low-cost smartphones, Jio Platforms has partnered technology giant Google LLC by selling its 7.73% stake for ₹33,737 crore. The transaction was completed in Q3, with which Jio Platforms’ total fundraising in 2020 stands at ₹1.52 trillion.

Jio Platforms has raised capital from thirteen global investors--Facebook, Google, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, ADIA, Mubadala, TPG, L Catterton, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Intel Capital and Qualcomm.

Reliance Jio’s total customer base increased to 410.8 million from 405.6 million as of 30 September. The total data traffic during the quarter rose 28.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 1,586 crore gigabyte, while total voice traffic was up 18% y-o-y at 97,496 crore minutes.

“During Q3 FY21, average data consumption per user per month was strong at 12.9 GB and average voice consumption was at 796 minutes per user per month," the company said in a statement.

JioMeet, RIL’s video conferencing service, crossed 15 million users during the quarter and continues to provide solutions to large enterprises, healthcare industry, educational and government institutions, RIL said.

