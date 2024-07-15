Jio Financial Q1 results: Net profit declines 6% YoY to ₹312.63 crore; Here are key highlights
Jio Financial Q1 results: Net profit declines 6% YoY to ₹312.63 crore; revenue at ₹418 crore
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jio Financial Services, on Monday, announced its quarterly results ending on June 30, 2024. The company posted a 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline to ₹312.63 crore.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!