Jio Financial Q3 Results: Net profit recorded at ₹293.82 crore, revenue at ₹413.61 crore

Jio Financial Q3 Results: Net profit recorded at ₹293.82 crore, revenue at ₹413.61 crore

Non-banking financial institution (NBFC) Jio Financial Services released their Q3FY24 results on Monday. The Reliance Industries-backed company recorded 56% decline in their quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) net profits which came down from 668.18 crore in Q2FY24 to 293.82 crore during the period under review. The quarterly revenue of Jio Financial Services  slumped 32% from 608.04 crore during the quarter ending September 2023 to 413.61 crore during Q3FY24. 

In the nine-month period ending December 2023, Jio Financial Services witnessed a significant jump in financial performance as compared to the fiscal year ending March 2023. The net profit of the company during the nine-month period jumped from 32.25 crore to 1,293.92 crore. In terms of revenue, the Jio Financial Services witnessed a remarkable jump from 41.63 crore revenue during the year ending March 2023 to 1,435.78 crore in December 2023. 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Published: 15 Jan 2024, 06:47 PM IST
