Jio Financial Q3 Results: Net profit recorded at ₹293.82 crore, revenue at ₹413.61 crore
Jio Financial Q3 Results: Net profit recorded at ₹293.82 crore, revenue at ₹413.61 crore
Non-banking financial institution (NBFC) Jio Financial Services released their Q3FY24 results on Monday. The Reliance Industries-backed company recorded 56% decline in their quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) net profits which came down from ₹668.18 crore in Q2FY24 to ₹293.82 crore during the period under review. The quarterly revenue of Jio Financial Services slumped 32% from ₹608.04 crore during the quarter ending September 2023 to ₹413.61 crore during Q3FY24.