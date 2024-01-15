 Jio Financial Q3 Results Live Updates : Reliance's NBFC to announce results today | Mint
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jio Financial Q3 Results Live Updates : Reliance's NBFC to announce results today
LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Q3 Results Live Updates : Reliance's NBFC to announce results today

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Vaamanaa Sethi

These upcoming quarterly figures mark JFS's second report since the September quarter results, during which the non-banking financial company saw a twofold increase in profit, reaching 668 crore primarily driven by interest and dividend income.

Jio Financial Services to announce its Q3 results today for FY24 (REUTERS)Premium
Jio Financial Services to announce its Q3 results today for FY24 (REUTERS)

Jio Financial Q3 Results Live Updates : Jio Financial Services, which is a Reliance Industries non-banking financial institution, will be announcing their quarterly results, along with a presentation on its financial performance for the first nine months of the fiscal year after the board meeting.

These upcoming quarterly figures mark JFS's second report since the September quarter results, during which the non-banking financial company saw a twofold increase in profit, reaching 668 crore primarily driven by interest and dividend income. JFS emerged as a distinct entity from Reliance Industries in 2023 and made its debut on the stock exchanges on August 21 of that same year.

15 Jan 2024, 11:36:19 AM IST

Jio Financial Q3 Results live : Jio Financial share price today

Jio Financial Q3 Results live : The share price of Jio Financial Services were trading 2.35% higher on Monday's volatile session at 261 per share ahead of Q3 results. Jio Financial stock opened at 257 on January 15, against previous close at 255 on Friday.

15 Jan 2024, 11:25:07 AM IST

Jio Financial Q3 Results live : About the company

Jio Financial Q3 Results live : Jio Financial Services completed its demerger from Reliance Industries and commenced trading as an independent entity on August 21. The stock debuted at 265 per share on the BSE and 262 per share on the NSE, exceeding its discovered price of 261.85 per share.

15 Jan 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST

Jio Financial Q3 Results live : Reliance's NBFC to release financial results

Jio Financial Q3 Results live : Reliance's non-banking financial arm is all set to release its second-ever quarterly results for December 2023. 

