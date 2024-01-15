Jio Financial Q3 Results Live Updates : Jio Financial Services, which is a Reliance Industries non-banking financial institution, will be announcing their quarterly results, along with a presentation on its financial performance for the first nine months of the fiscal year after the board meeting.

These upcoming quarterly figures mark JFS's second report since the September quarter results, during which the non-banking financial company saw a twofold increase in profit, reaching ₹668 crore primarily driven by interest and dividend income. JFS emerged as a distinct entity from Reliance Industries in 2023 and made its debut on the stock exchanges on August 21 of that same year.