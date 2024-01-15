Jio Financial Q3 Results Live Updates : Jio Financial Services, which is a Reliance Industries non-banking financial institution, will be announcing their quarterly results, along with a presentation on its financial performance for the first nine months of the fiscal year after the board meeting.
These upcoming quarterly figures mark JFS's second report since the September quarter results, during which the non-banking financial company saw a twofold increase in profit, reaching ₹668 crore primarily driven by interest and dividend income. JFS emerged as a distinct entity from Reliance Industries in 2023 and made its debut on the stock exchanges on August 21 of that same year.
Jio Financial Q3 Results live : The share price of Jio Financial Services were trading 2.35% higher on Monday's volatile session at ₹261 per share ahead of Q3 results. Jio Financial stock opened at ₹257 on January 15, against previous close at ₹255 on Friday.
Jio Financial Q3 Results live : Jio Financial Services completed its demerger from Reliance Industries and commenced trading as an independent entity on August 21. The stock debuted at ₹265 per share on the BSE and ₹262 per share on the NSE, exceeding its discovered price of ₹261.85 per share.
Jio Financial Q3 Results live : Reliance's non-banking financial arm is all set to release its second-ever quarterly results for December 2023.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!