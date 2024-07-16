Jio Financial Services Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3354.67% YOY

Jio Financial Services Q1 Results Live : Jio Financial Services declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 10.64% and the profit soaring by 3354.67% YoY.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.77%, while the profit saw a slight increase of 0.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.04% q-o-q but a significant increase of 134.35% Y-o-Y.
Similarly, the operating income was down by 42.07% q-o-q but surged by 654.72% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹0.49, marking a 33.71% increase Y-o-Y.
In terms of returns, Jio Financial Services delivered 2.12% in the last 1 week, 33.35% in the last 6 months, and 52.69% YTD return.
At present, Jio Financial Services commands a market cap of ₹225986.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹394.7 & ₹202.8 respectively.
Jio Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|199.91
|311.25
|-35.77%
|180.69
|+10.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|38.92
|39.33
|-1.04%
|16.61
|+134.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.39
|5.36
|+0.56%
|13.35
|-59.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|79.35
|103.12
|-23.05%
|164.72
|-51.83%
|Operating Income
|120.56
|208.13
|-42.07%
|15.97
|+654.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|400.39
|392.67
|+1.97%
|10.58
|+3684.8%
|Net Income
|312.63
|310.63
|+0.64%
|9.05
|+3354.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.49
|0.49
|+0.05%
|0.37
|+33.71%