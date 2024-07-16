Jio Financial Services Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3354.67% YOY

Livemint
First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Q1 Results Live : Jio Financial Services declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 10.64% and the profit soaring by 3354.67% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.77%, while the profit saw a slight increase of 0.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.04% q-o-q but a significant increase of 134.35% Y-o-Y.

Similarly, the operating income was down by 42.07% q-o-q but surged by 654.72% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stands at 0.49, marking a 33.71% increase Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Jio Financial Services delivered 2.12% in the last 1 week, 33.35% in the last 6 months, and 52.69% YTD return.

At present, Jio Financial Services commands a market cap of 225986.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 394.7 & 202.8 respectively.

Jio Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue199.91311.25-35.77%180.69+10.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38.9239.33-1.04%16.61+134.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.395.36+0.56%13.35-59.63%
Total Operating Expense79.35103.12-23.05%164.72-51.83%
Operating Income120.56208.13-42.07%15.97+654.72%
Net Income Before Taxes400.39392.67+1.97%10.58+3684.8%
Net Income312.63310.63+0.64%9.05+3354.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.490.49+0.05%0.37+33.71%
