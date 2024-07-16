Jio Financial Services Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3354.67% YOY

Jio Financial Services Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.64% YoY & profit increased by 3354.67% YoY

Jio Financial Services Q1 Results Live : Jio Financial Services declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 10.64% and the profit soaring by 3354.67% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.77%, while the profit saw a slight increase of 0.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.04% q-o-q but a significant increase of 134.35% Y-o-Y.

Similarly, the operating income was down by 42.07% q-o-q but surged by 654.72% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹0.49, marking a 33.71% increase Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Jio Financial Services delivered 2.12% in the last 1 week, 33.35% in the last 6 months, and 52.69% YTD return.

At present, Jio Financial Services commands a market cap of ₹225986.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹394.7 & ₹202.8 respectively.

Jio Financial Services Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 199.91 311.25 -35.77% 180.69 +10.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 38.92 39.33 -1.04% 16.61 +134.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.39 5.36 +0.56% 13.35 -59.63% Total Operating Expense 79.35 103.12 -23.05% 164.72 -51.83% Operating Income 120.56 208.13 -42.07% 15.97 +654.72% Net Income Before Taxes 400.39 392.67 +1.97% 10.58 +3684.8% Net Income 312.63 310.63 +0.64% 9.05 +3354.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.49 0.49 +0.05% 0.37 +33.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹312.63Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹199.91Cr

