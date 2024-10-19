Jio Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.13% YoY

Jio Financial Services Q2 Results Live : Jio Financial Services declared their Q2 results on October 18, 2024, showcasing a robust performance amidst a challenging market. The company reported a topline increase of 9.47% year-over-year (YoY), with profits rising by 3.13% compared to the same quarter last year.
The revenue growth is particularly notable when compared to the previous quarter, showing a staggering increase of 143.39%. Profit for the same period also saw significant growth, up by 120.41%, highlighting the company's strong operational performance.
However, the company faced rising costs, with selling, general, and administrative expenses surging by 73.97% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 117.3% YoY. This increase in expenses has raised concerns among analysts about the sustainability of profit margins moving forward.
The operating income experienced a remarkable jump of 182.43% q-o-q, although it did see a decline of 8.73% YoY, indicating some volatility in its core business operations.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.1, reflecting a modest increase of 4.14% YoY, suggesting that the company is still generating value for its shareholders despite the challenges it faces.
In terms of stock performance, Jio Financial Services has encountered a rough patch recently, recording a -4.26% return over the last week and a -13.02% return over the past six months. However, it boasts a commendable 41.3% year-to-date return, indicating a strong overall performance in 2024.
Currently, Jio Financial Services has a market capitalization of ₹209,118.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹394.7 and a low of ₹204.25, reflecting the volatility and investor sentiment surrounding the stock in recent months.
Jio Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|486.57
|199.91
|+143.39%
|444.48
|+9.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|67.71
|38.92
|+73.97%
|31.16
|+117.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.61
|5.39
|+4.08%
|5.4
|+3.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|146.07
|79.35
|+84.08%
|71.43
|+104.49%
|Operating Income
|340.5
|120.56
|+182.43%
|373.05
|-8.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|773.49
|400.39
|+93.18%
|754.43
|+2.53%
|Net Income
|689.07
|312.63
|+120.41%
|668.18
|+3.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.1
|0.49
|+122.4%
|1.05
|+4.14%
