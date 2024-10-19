Jio Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.13% YoY

Jio Financial Services Q2 Results Live : Jio Financial Services declared their Q2 results on October 18, 2024, showcasing a robust performance amidst a challenging market. The company reported a topline increase of 9.47% year-over-year (YoY), with profits rising by 3.13% compared to the same quarter last year.

The revenue growth is particularly notable when compared to the previous quarter, showing a staggering increase of 143.39%. Profit for the same period also saw significant growth, up by 120.41%, highlighting the company's strong operational performance.

However, the company faced rising costs, with selling, general, and administrative expenses surging by 73.97% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 117.3% YoY. This increase in expenses has raised concerns among analysts about the sustainability of profit margins moving forward.

The operating income experienced a remarkable jump of 182.43% q-o-q, although it did see a decline of 8.73% YoY, indicating some volatility in its core business operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.1, reflecting a modest increase of 4.14% YoY, suggesting that the company is still generating value for its shareholders despite the challenges it faces.

In terms of stock performance, Jio Financial Services has encountered a rough patch recently, recording a -4.26% return over the last week and a -13.02% return over the past six months. However, it boasts a commendable 41.3% year-to-date return, indicating a strong overall performance in 2024.

Currently, Jio Financial Services has a market capitalization of ₹209,118.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹394.7 and a low of ₹204.25, reflecting the volatility and investor sentiment surrounding the stock in recent months.

Jio Financial Services Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 486.57 199.91 +143.39% 444.48 +9.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 67.71 38.92 +73.97% 31.16 +117.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.61 5.39 +4.08% 5.4 +3.89% Total Operating Expense 146.07 79.35 +84.08% 71.43 +104.49% Operating Income 340.5 120.56 +182.43% 373.05 -8.73% Net Income Before Taxes 773.49 400.39 +93.18% 754.43 +2.53% Net Income 689.07 312.63 +120.41% 668.18 +3.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.1 0.49 +122.4% 1.05 +4.14%