Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jio Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.13% YoY

Jio Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.13% YoY

Livemint

Jio Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.47% YoY & profit increased by 3.13% YoY

Jio Financial Services Q2 Results Live

Jio Financial Services Q2 Results Live : Jio Financial Services declared their Q2 results on October 18, 2024, showcasing a robust performance amidst a challenging market. The company reported a topline increase of 9.47% year-over-year (YoY), with profits rising by 3.13% compared to the same quarter last year.

The revenue growth is particularly notable when compared to the previous quarter, showing a staggering increase of 143.39%. Profit for the same period also saw significant growth, up by 120.41%, highlighting the company's strong operational performance.

However, the company faced rising costs, with selling, general, and administrative expenses surging by 73.97% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 117.3% YoY. This increase in expenses has raised concerns among analysts about the sustainability of profit margins moving forward.

The operating income experienced a remarkable jump of 182.43% q-o-q, although it did see a decline of 8.73% YoY, indicating some volatility in its core business operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.1, reflecting a modest increase of 4.14% YoY, suggesting that the company is still generating value for its shareholders despite the challenges it faces.

In terms of stock performance, Jio Financial Services has encountered a rough patch recently, recording a -4.26% return over the last week and a -13.02% return over the past six months. However, it boasts a commendable 41.3% year-to-date return, indicating a strong overall performance in 2024.

Currently, Jio Financial Services has a market capitalization of 209,118.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 394.7 and a low of 204.25, reflecting the volatility and investor sentiment surrounding the stock in recent months.

Jio Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue486.57199.91+143.39%444.48+9.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total67.7138.92+73.97%31.16+117.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.615.39+4.08%5.4+3.89%
Total Operating Expense146.0779.35+84.08%71.43+104.49%
Operating Income340.5120.56+182.43%373.05-8.73%
Net Income Before Taxes773.49400.39+93.18%754.43+2.53%
Net Income689.07312.63+120.41%668.18+3.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.10.49+122.4%1.05+4.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹689.07Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹486.57Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.