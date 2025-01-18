Jio Financial Services Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 0.33% YOY Amid Declining Revenue

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Jio Financial Services Q3 Results 2025:Jio Financial Services declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed bag of performance metrics. The company reported a profit rise of 0.33% year-on-year, with profits standing at 294.78 crore. However, revenue fell sharply by 20.42% year-on-year, totaling 246.99 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the financials painted a bleaker picture. Revenue declined by 49.24%, while profit saw a significant decrease of 57.22%. This stark drop in revenue raises concerns about the company's operational efficiency and market conditions.

Jio Financial Services Q3 Results

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses experienced a decline of 20.93% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 58.07% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that could affect future profitability.

Operating income was also under pressure, down by 65.86% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 45.01% year-on-year, reflecting challenges in maintaining income levels amidst falling revenues.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 0.48, which represents a 4.35% increase year-on-year, providing a slight silver lining in an otherwise challenging financial period.

Investors have seen a rough ride, with Jio Financial Services delivering a -4.3% return in the last week, -17.86% return over the past six months, and a -7.33% year-to-date return. This performance has raised questions about the company’s future growth potential.

Currently, Jio Financial Services boasts a market capitalization of 175,855 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 394.7 and a low of 237.1, reflecting the volatility and investor sentiment surrounding the company.

Jio Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue246.99486.57-49.24%310.35-20.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total53.5467.71-20.93%33.87+58.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.765.61+2.67%5.41+6.47%
Total Operating Expense130.75146.07-10.49%98.95+32.14%
Operating Income116.24340.5-65.86%211.4-45.01%
Net Income Before Taxes377.22773.49-51.23%381.49-1.12%
Net Income294.78689.07-57.22%293.82+0.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.481.1-56.36%0.46+4.35%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹294.78Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹246.99Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
