Jio Financial Services Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 0.33% YOY Amid Declining Revenue

Jio Financial Services Q3 Results 2025:Jio Financial Services declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed bag of performance metrics. The company reported a profit rise of 0.33% year-on-year, with profits standing at ₹294.78 crore. However, revenue fell sharply by 20.42% year-on-year, totaling ₹246.99 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the financials painted a bleaker picture. Revenue declined by 49.24%, while profit saw a significant decrease of 57.22%. This stark drop in revenue raises concerns about the company's operational efficiency and market conditions.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses experienced a decline of 20.93% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 58.07% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that could affect future profitability.

Operating income was also under pressure, down by 65.86% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 45.01% year-on-year, reflecting challenges in maintaining income levels amidst falling revenues.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.48, which represents a 4.35% increase year-on-year, providing a slight silver lining in an otherwise challenging financial period.

Investors have seen a rough ride, with Jio Financial Services delivering a -4.3% return in the last week, -17.86% return over the past six months, and a -7.33% year-to-date return. This performance has raised questions about the company’s future growth potential.

Currently, Jio Financial Services boasts a market capitalization of ₹175,855 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹394.7 and a low of ₹237.1, reflecting the volatility and investor sentiment surrounding the company.

Jio Financial Services Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 246.99 486.57 -49.24% 310.35 -20.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 53.54 67.71 -20.93% 33.87 +58.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.76 5.61 +2.67% 5.41 +6.47% Total Operating Expense 130.75 146.07 -10.49% 98.95 +32.14% Operating Income 116.24 340.5 -65.86% 211.4 -45.01% Net Income Before Taxes 377.22 773.49 -51.23% 381.49 -1.12% Net Income 294.78 689.07 -57.22% 293.82 +0.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.48 1.1 -56.36% 0.46 +4.35%

