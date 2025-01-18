Jio Financial Services Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 0.33% YOY Amid Declining Revenue

Jio Financial Services Q3 Results 2025:Jio Financial Services declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed bag of performance metrics. The company reported a profit rise of 0.33% year-on-year, with profits standing at ₹294.78 crore. However, revenue fell sharply by 20.42% year-on-year, totaling ₹246.99 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the financials painted a bleaker picture. Revenue declined by 49.24%, while profit saw a significant decrease of 57.22%. This stark drop in revenue raises concerns about the company's operational efficiency and market conditions.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses experienced a decline of 20.93% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 58.07% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that could affect future profitability.
Operating income was also under pressure, down by 65.86% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 45.01% year-on-year, reflecting challenges in maintaining income levels amidst falling revenues.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.48, which represents a 4.35% increase year-on-year, providing a slight silver lining in an otherwise challenging financial period.
Investors have seen a rough ride, with Jio Financial Services delivering a -4.3% return in the last week, -17.86% return over the past six months, and a -7.33% year-to-date return. This performance has raised questions about the company’s future growth potential.
Currently, Jio Financial Services boasts a market capitalization of ₹175,855 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹394.7 and a low of ₹237.1, reflecting the volatility and investor sentiment surrounding the company.
Jio Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|246.99
|486.57
|-49.24%
|310.35
|-20.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|53.54
|67.71
|-20.93%
|33.87
|+58.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.76
|5.61
|+2.67%
|5.41
|+6.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|130.75
|146.07
|-10.49%
|98.95
|+32.14%
|Operating Income
|116.24
|340.5
|-65.86%
|211.4
|-45.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|377.22
|773.49
|-51.23%
|381.49
|-1.12%
|Net Income
|294.78
|689.07
|-57.22%
|293.82
|+0.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.48
|1.1
|-56.36%
|0.46
|+4.35%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹294.78Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹246.99Cr