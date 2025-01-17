Jio Financial Services Q3 Results: Jio Financial Services Ltd announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Friday, January 17, reporting a marginal rise of 0.3 per cent in net profit to ₹295 crore, compared to ₹294.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Demerged from billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Jio Financial Services Ltd is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment banking, payment aggregator/ payment gateway services and asset management.



Jio Financial Services Q3 Results: Key Metrics Total income increased to ₹449 crore, from ₹414 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal. Total expenses also witnessed a year-on-year increase at ₹131 crore as compared to ₹99 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the nine months ended December, the company's net profit also improved marginally to ₹1,296 crore as against ₹1,294 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company and BlackRock have agreed to form a joint venture to enter into the asset management industry and filed for final approval.

The JV company made an application to the Securities and Exchange Board of India on October 19, 2023, for starting a mutual fund business.

Jio Payment Solutions received Online Payment Aggregator license, the company said.

The company also said it has incorporated Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Ltd to offer wealth management services in September 2024 and recruitment of senior leadership team of the wealth management company is in progress.