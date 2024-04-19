Active Stocks
Jio Financial Services Q4 results: Net profit plunges 80% YoY to ₹310.6 crore, revenue drops 77%

Jio Financial Services Q4 results: The revenue of the company dropped from ₹1,853.8 crore in Q4FY23 to ₹418.1 crore January to March quarter of FY24

Jio Financial Services Q4 results: People stand next to a logo of Jio Financial Services ahead of its listing ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai (REUTERS)

Jio Financial Services Limited on Friday released their January to March quarter results and posted a consolidated net profit of 310.6 crore. The company witnessed a whopping 80% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit which were recorded at 1,604.5 during the year ago period. The revenue from operations of the Jio Financial Services declined 77% from 1,853.8 crore in Q4FY23 to 418.1 crore in the period under review. 

The company witnessed a major decline in its net interest income (NII) which plunged 70% YoY from 937.7 crore to 280.7 crore during January to March quarter. 

Jio Financial Services Limited - formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited, the demerged financial arm of Reliance Industries, made its stock market debut on August 21, 2023. The stock was listed at 265 per share on the BSE and 262 per share on the NSE against the discovered price of 261.85 apiece. RIL demerged the entity to tap the growing demand for new age financial services for retail and small-business customers.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Published: 19 Apr 2024, 05:51 PM IST
