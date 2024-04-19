Jio Financial Services Q4 results: Net profit plunges 80% YoY to ₹310.6 crore, revenue drops 77%
Jio Financial Services Limited on Friday released their January to March quarter results and posted a consolidated net profit of ₹310.6 crore. The company witnessed a whopping 80% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit which were recorded at ₹1,604.5 during the year ago period. The revenue from operations of the Jio Financial Services declined 77% from ₹1,853.8 crore in Q4FY23 to ₹418.1 crore in the period under review.