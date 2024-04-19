Jio Financial Services Limited on Friday released their January to March quarter results and posted a consolidated net profit of ₹310.6 crore. The company witnessed a whopping 80% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit which were recorded at ₹1,604.5 during the year ago period. The revenue from operations of the Jio Financial Services declined 77% from ₹1,853.8 crore in Q4FY23 to ₹418.1 crore in the period under review. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company witnessed a major decline in its net interest income (NII) which plunged 70% YoY from ₹937.7 crore to ₹280.7 crore during January to March quarter.

Jio Financial Services Limited - formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited, the demerged financial arm of Reliance Industries, made its stock market debut on August 21, 2023. The stock was listed at ₹265 per share on the BSE and ₹262 per share on the NSE against the discovered price of ₹ ₹261.85 apiece. RIL demerged the entity to tap the growing demand for new age financial services for retail and small-business customers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

