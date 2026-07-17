Jio Platforms profit rises 9.2% to ₹7,764 crore in Q1FY27, earnings grow 15% YoY — Check key takeaways here

Jio Platforms announced its Q1FY27 results today. The Reliance Industries' digital and telecom arm saw profit after tax (PAT) rise 9.2% to ₹7,764 crore in the period, up from ₹7,110 crore compared to the previous year.

This was largely driven by sustained gains in subscriber market share, increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) and sale of digital services. It also noted that profit fell 2.15% sequentially due to higher finance costs and depreciation expenses during the quarter as 5G network assets became operational.

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Jio Platforms MD Akash Ambani in a statement from the company noted that the player has “established itself as a deep tech company” and intends “to use these technologies to offer an ever-expanding bouquet of services to every citizen of India and drive industry leading growth for many years to come”.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What factors contributed to Jio Platforms' 9.2% profit rise in Q1FY27? ⌵ Jio Platforms' profit rise was driven by sustained gains in subscriber market share, an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU), and growth in digital services. 2 Why did Jio Platforms' profit experience a sequential decline in Q1FY27? ⌵ The profit fell 2.15% sequentially due to higher finance costs and depreciation expenses linked to the operationalizing of 5G network assets. 3 How much did Jio Platforms' average revenue per user (ARPU) increase in Q1FY27? ⌵ Jio Platforms' ARPU increased by 3.3% to ₹215.6 in Q1FY27, up from ₹208.8 the previous year. 4 Should investors consider participating in Jio Platforms' upcoming IPO? ⌵ Yes, the upcoming IPO is seen as a significant milestone, providing investors an opportunity to engage in India's digital growth story, with expected proceeds of ₹32,000-35,000 crore. 5 What was the overall revenue growth for Jio Platforms in Q1FY27? ⌵ Jio Platforms reported a revenue increase of 11.8% year-on-year, growing to ₹39,173 crore in Q1FY27.

Also Read | Jio Platforms Q1FY27 profit rises 9%, Arpu grows marginally

“As we embark on our next phase of journey to be a publicly listed company in India, we will continue to maintain our deep tech focus and democratise access to digital connectivity and digital services in India and globally,” he added. Here are the key takeaways from Jio Platforms' earnings report:

Jio Platforms Q1FY27 results: Key takeaways Earnings growth of 15% YoY: Speaking at the RIL earnings release today, the conglomerate's CMD Mukesh Ambani said that their digital services business continued its growth momentum during the quarter. The company's Q1FY27 report showed earnings growth of 15% year-on-year (YoY),

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“The Digital Services business Jio's performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services remained strong, driving healthy earnings growth of 15% YoY,” he stated. Ebitda margin expanded 150 basis points on year to 53.3%.

Also Read | Reliance Q1 results: 5 key highlights from RIL Q1FY27 earnings

Jio Platforms public listing: Also addressing the company's plans to publicly list on the stock exchanges, Ambani said that Jio has during the quarter filed its draft red herring prospectus (DHRP) with the market regulator (Securities and Exchange Board of India), calling it a “significant step”.

“The upcoming IPO will be an important milestone in Jio's journey and will give investors an opportunity to participate in India's digital growth story,” he added. The issue is expected to raise ₹32,000-35,000 crore, according to bankers and analysts.

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Revenue jumps over 11%: The company release noted that Jio Platforms saw its revenue from operations jump to ₹39,173 crore, up 11.8% during the June 2026 quarter from ₹35,032 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

“JPL revenue increased by 12% YoY driven by continued subscriber market share gains, ARPU increase and strong growth in digital services,” it said.

ARPU up 3.3%: The release further noted that Jio Platform's ARPU has risen 3.3% to ₹215.6, from ARPU of ₹208.8 a year ago. This is due to better subscriber mix, positive seasonality — partly impacted by promotional schemes for fixed broadband customers, it added.

Data traffic up: According to the company, its per capita data consumption was 43.7 GB per month with total data traffic growth of 26.9% YoY during the first quarter of this fiscal. Its digital services business grew 20% YoY, driven by content, cloud compute, Internet of Things (IoT) and managed services and connectivity business rose 11% YoY.

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Increased customer base: Further, it noted a rise in customer base for Jio Platforms, up by 7.1% YoY to 53.3 crore from 49.8 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Jio said it added over 73 million 5G subscribers during the last 12 months, maintaining its leadership in the segment.

Reliance Jio net added 8.9 million subscribers during the June quarter, taking its subscriber base to 533.3 million. The company had added 9.1 million subscribers in the preceding quarter. Its total 5G subscriber base reached 285 million as of June end.

Focus on innovation: Jio in its statement highlighted focus on innovation. It has jumped 320 places on the World Intellectual Property Organisation's (WIPO) 2025 Patent Co-operation Treaty (PCT) rankings. It added that its patents are driven towards next-generation technologies such as 5G, 5G Advanced, 6G, artificial intelligence (AI), AI-native networks, cloud-native platforms, core network software, edge intelligence, fixed wireless access, digital services infrastructure, intelligent automation, network slicing, and radio access.

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(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn