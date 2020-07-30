Jio Q1 FY21: Net profit up 182% YoY, ARPU up 7% on lockdown usage

Subscriber base grew to 398.3 million in June as compared to Q4 when it was 387.5 million. Subscriber addition during the quarter was 9.9 million, ahead of analyst estimates but lower compared to to 17.5 million added last quarter. The operator reported strong wireless gross addition of 15.1 million during the quarter despite Covid related restrictions across the country. Customer additions were impacted due to the lockdown said the management. ARPU improved due to digital recharge facilities during the lockdown as well as increased professional, academic and healthcare usage. Data traffic patterns were significantly affected during the quarter, said the management.