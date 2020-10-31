Jio, retail push up RIL revenue in Q2

Reliance said it expects retail activity to return to pre-pandemic levels in the ongoing quarter. The company said retail revenue growth was led by strong performance in the consumer electronics segment, thanks to strong demand across categories, with laptops and productivity devices more than doubling sales and high-end TVs, air care and appliances delivering strong growth. The performance was aided by event activation during the Independence Day Golden Event, enabled by offers, strong value proposition and affordability schemes, the company said.