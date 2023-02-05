JK Cement net profit dips 42% to ₹96 cr, revenue up by 17%
The revenue from operations rose by 17 per cent to ₹2,288 crore which is against ₹1,940.4 crore
JK Cement on Sunday reported 42.3 per cent decline in net profit to ₹96.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of ₹167.3 crore in the year ago period, said the company in its regulatory filing.
