JK Cement net profit down by 26% to 124.8 cr

"Considered and approved expansion of 5.5 MnTPA over next two years out of which 3.50 MnTPA capacity is proposed in JK Cement Ltd (JKC) & a green field split grinding unit of 2MnTPA capacity to be set up in JKC’s wholly owned subsidiary M/s. Jaykaycem (Central) Ltd (Jaykaycem)," said the company in its regulatory filing.

