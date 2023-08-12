J.K Cement Q1 Results: Net profit drops 20% to ₹114 cr, revenue up 21% YoY1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 04:10 PM IST
J.K Cement Q1 Results: Net profit drops 20% to ₹114 cr, revenue up 21% YoY
J.K Cement Q1 Results: Net profit drops 20% to ₹114 cr, revenue up 21% YoY
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More Less
Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message