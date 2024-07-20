JK Cement Q1 results: Net profit rises 65.57% to ₹185.31 crore, revenue from operations rise 1.62%

JK Cement Ltd announced a 65.57 per cent hike in the net profit to 185.31 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025. The cement manufacturer noted a 1.62 per cent rise in the revenue from operations at 2,807.57 crore for Q1 FY2025.

JK Cement announced its Q1 FY2025 results on Saturday, July 20.
JK Cement announced its Q1 FY2025 results on Saturday, July 20.

JK Cement Q1 results: JK Cement Ltd announced a 65.57 per cent hike in the net profit to 185.31 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025, as compared to 111.92 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, according to the company's consolidated statements filing with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Saturday, July 20.

JK Cement shares closed 2.31 per cent lower at 4271.40 after Friday's trading session, as compared to 4372.35 on the previous day.

The cement manufacturer noted a 1.62 per cent rise in the revenue from operations at 2,807.57 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025, as compared to 2,762.63 crore in the same period the previous year, as per the company filing.

JK Cement's expenses for the quarter reduced 0.89 per cent to 2,579.14 crore for the first quarter of FY2025, as compared to 2,602.32 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Mint reported earlier that power cost and fuel are expected to hurt 35 to 40 per cent of the cement industry's total production cost. Companies like JK Cement and Shree Cement Ltd's green power accounted for more than 50 per cent of total power consumption in the financial year 2024. This sheds light on the upcoming shift in the cement industry in India to green power production techniques.

There are benefits associated with using green fuel in cement production. The use of such an alternative fuel will help the overall reduction in carbon emissions thereby reducing the company's carbon footprint. Raw material manufacturing industries like cement use a lot of natural resources like coal, petroleum coke for clinker production, etc, causing the release of toxic greenhouse gases.

According to analysts steps like these will enable the cement companies to reduce their costs amid struggles of rising competition in the market and the cement prices.

