JK Cement Q2 Results: Net profit rises 62% to 178 crore, revenue up 23% YoY

JK Cement Ltd (JKCL) on Saturday reported 62.18 per cent rise in consolidated profit to ₹178.47 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It logged a net profit of ₹110.04 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by JKCL.

Revenue from operation was up 23.23 per cent to ₹2,752.77 crore during the quarter as against ₹2,233.84 crore a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Total expense in the September quarter was up 21.08 per cent at ₹2,537.89 crore.

Total income was ₹2,782.10 crore, up 23.66 per cent year-on-year.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.