Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JK Cement Q2 Results: Net profit rises 62% to 178 crore, revenue up 23% YoY

JK Cement Q2 Results: Net profit rises 62% to 178 crore, revenue up 23% YoY

PTI

  • JK Cement Q2 Results: Revenue from operation was up 23.23 per cent to 2,752.77 crore during the quarter as against 2,233.84 crore a yea

JK Cement Ltd reported 62.18 per cent rise in consolidated profit to 178.47 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

JK Cement Ltd (JKCL) on Saturday reported 62.18 per cent rise in consolidated profit to 178.47 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023.

It logged a net profit of 110.04 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by JKCL.

Revenue from operation was up 23.23 per cent to 2,752.77 crore during the quarter as against 2,233.84 crore a year ago.

Total expense in the September quarter was up 21.08 per cent at 2,537.89 crore.

Total income was 2,782.10 crore, up 23.66 per cent year-on-year.

Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 05:42 PM IST
