NEW DELHI : JK Cement Ltd today reported an increase of 74.82% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 217.28 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

JK Cement had posted a profit of Rs 124.29 crore in the October-December period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 24.52% at Rs 1,832.71 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,471.78 crore in the year-ago period.

JK Cement total expenses were at Rs 1,526.25 crore, up 15.73%, as against Rs 1,318.80 crore of Q3/FY 2019-20.

Meanwhile, JK Cement also informed that board of the company in its meeting held on Saturday approved setting up of an integrated greenfield grey cement plant of four millions tonnes per annum by its wholly-owned subsidiary Jaykaycem (Central) Ltd at Panna, Madhya Pradesh.

With a split grinding unit in Uttar Pradesh, the project has an estimated cost outlay of ₹2,970 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via