J.K. Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 100.66% YOY

J.K. Cement Q4 Results Live : J.K. Cement declared their Q4 results on 12 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.31% & the profit increased by 100.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.82% and the profit decreased by 22.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.5% q-o-q & increased by 18.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.08% q-o-q & increased by 81.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹27.66 for Q4 which increased by 85.56% Y-o-Y.

J.K. Cement has delivered -1.35% return in the last 1 week, 14.89% return in last 6 months and 3.85% YTD return.

Currently the J.K. Cement has a market cap of ₹30396.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4575 & ₹2893 respectively.

As of 15 May, 2024 out of 20 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 May, 2024 was to Buy.

J.K. Cement Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3105.77 2934.83 +5.82% 2790.08 +11.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 899.11 813.64 +10.5% 758.69 +18.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 153 140.44 +8.95% 132.21 +15.72% Total Operating Expense 2689.33 2450.16 +9.76% 2560.57 +5.03% Operating Income 416.44 484.68 -14.08% 229.52 +81.44% Net Income Before Taxes 347.18 409 -15.11% 154.49 +124.73% Net Income 219.75 283.82 -22.58% 109.51 +100.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.66 36.73 -24.69% 14.91 +85.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹219.75Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3105.77Cr

