J.K. Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 100.66% YOY

J.K. Cement Q4 Results Live : J.K. Cement declared their Q4 results on 12 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.31% & the profit increased by 100.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.82% and the profit decreased by 22.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.5% q-o-q & increased by 18.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 14.08% q-o-q & increased by 81.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹27.66 for Q4 which increased by 85.56% Y-o-Y.
J.K. Cement has delivered -1.35% return in the last 1 week, 14.89% return in last 6 months and 3.85% YTD return.
Currently the J.K. Cement has a market cap of ₹30396.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4575 & ₹2893 respectively.
As of 15 May, 2024 out of 20 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 15 May, 2024 was to Buy.
J.K. Cement Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3105.77
|2934.83
|+5.82%
|2790.08
|+11.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|899.11
|813.64
|+10.5%
|758.69
|+18.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|153
|140.44
|+8.95%
|132.21
|+15.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|2689.33
|2450.16
|+9.76%
|2560.57
|+5.03%
|Operating Income
|416.44
|484.68
|-14.08%
|229.52
|+81.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|347.18
|409
|-15.11%
|154.49
|+124.73%
|Net Income
|219.75
|283.82
|-22.58%
|109.51
|+100.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.66
|36.73
|-24.69%
|14.91
|+85.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹219.75Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3105.77Cr
