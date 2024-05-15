Hello User
J.K. Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 100.66% YOY

J.K. Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 100.66% YOY

Livemint

J.K. Cement Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.31% YoY & profit increased by 100.66% YoY

J.K. Cement Q4 Results Live

J.K. Cement Q4 Results Live : J.K. Cement declared their Q4 results on 12 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.31% & the profit increased by 100.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.82% and the profit decreased by 22.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.5% q-o-q & increased by 18.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.08% q-o-q & increased by 81.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 27.66 for Q4 which increased by 85.56% Y-o-Y.

J.K. Cement has delivered -1.35% return in the last 1 week, 14.89% return in last 6 months and 3.85% YTD return.

Currently the J.K. Cement has a market cap of 30396.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4575 & 2893 respectively.

As of 15 May, 2024 out of 20 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 May, 2024 was to Buy.

J.K. Cement Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3105.772934.83+5.82%2790.08+11.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total899.11813.64+10.5%758.69+18.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization153140.44+8.95%132.21+15.72%
Total Operating Expense2689.332450.16+9.76%2560.57+5.03%
Operating Income416.44484.68-14.08%229.52+81.44%
Net Income Before Taxes347.18409-15.11%154.49+124.73%
Net Income219.75283.82-22.58%109.51+100.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.6636.73-24.69%14.91+85.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹219.75Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3105.77Cr

