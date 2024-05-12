JK Cement Q4 results: Net profit rises 101% to ₹220 crore, declares dividend of ₹20 per share
The company further announced overall dividend at the rate of ₹20, which includes recommended dividend of ₹15 and special dividend of ₹5.
Cement company JK Cement announced its fourth quarter financial results today, May 12, 2024. The company posted 101 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹219.75 crore in quarter ending on March 31, 2024 as compared to ₹109.52 crore in the same period a year ago, in line with the street estimates.