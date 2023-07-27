JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results: JK Lakshmi Cement announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 27, reporting a decline of 30 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹79.7 crore, compared to ₹115 crore in the corresponding period last year. The cement manufacturer's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,730.25, registering a growth of around five per cent, compared to ₹1,654.14 crore in the year-ago period.