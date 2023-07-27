comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results: Net profit drops 30% to 79 cr, revenue up 5%; board approves fundraising via NCDs
JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results: Net profit drops 30% to ₹79 cr, revenue up 5%; board approves fundraising via NCDs

 1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:09 PM IST Nikita Prasad

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results: The cement manufacturer's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,730.25, registering a growth of around five per cent, compared to ₹1,654.14 crore in the year-ago period.

JK Lakshmi Cement's net profit came in at ₹79.7 crore in June quarter. Photo: BloombergPremium
JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results: JK Lakshmi Cement announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 27, reporting a decline of 30 per cent in consolidated net profit at 79.7 crore, compared to 115 crore in the corresponding period last year. The cement manufacturer's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 1,730.25, registering a growth of around five per cent, compared to 1,654.14 crore in the year-ago period.

“The operations of the company during the quarter were impacted by unprecedented rain and cyclone Biparjoy in the state of Gujarat and Rajasthan,'' said Vinita Singhania, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JK Lakshmi Cement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
27 Jul 2023
