Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results: Net profit drops 30% to 79 cr, revenue up 5%; board approves fundraising via NCDs

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results: Net profit drops 30% to 79 cr, revenue up 5%; board approves fundraising via NCDs

1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:09 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results: The cement manufacturer's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 1,730.25, registering a growth of around five per cent, compared to 1,654.14 crore in the year-ago period.

JK Lakshmi Cement's net profit came in at 79.7 crore in June quarter. Photo: Bloomberg

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results: JK Lakshmi Cement announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 27, reporting a decline of 30 per cent in consolidated net profit at 79.7 crore, compared to 115 crore in the corresponding period last year. The cement manufacturer's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 1,730.25, registering a growth of around five per cent, compared to 1,654.14 crore in the year-ago period.

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results: JK Lakshmi Cement announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 27, reporting a decline of 30 per cent in consolidated net profit at 79.7 crore, compared to 115 crore in the corresponding period last year. The cement manufacturer's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 1,730.25, registering a growth of around five per cent, compared to 1,654.14 crore in the year-ago period.

“The operations of the company during the quarter were impacted by unprecedented rain and cyclone Biparjoy in the state of Gujarat and Rajasthan,'' said Vinita Singhania, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JK Lakshmi Cement.

“The operations of the company during the quarter were impacted by unprecedented rain and cyclone Biparjoy in the state of Gujarat and Rajasthan,'' said Vinita Singhania, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JK Lakshmi Cement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 07:09 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.