JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results: JK Lakshmi Cement announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 27, reporting a decline of 30 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹79.7 crore, compared to ₹115 crore in the corresponding period last year. The cement manufacturer's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,730.25, registering a growth of around five per cent, compared to ₹1,654.14 crore in the year-ago period.
“The operations of the company during the quarter were impacted by unprecedented rain and cyclone Biparjoy in the state of Gujarat and Rajasthan,'' said Vinita Singhania, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JK Lakshmi Cement.
