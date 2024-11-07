JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 results : loss at ₹13.99Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.61% YoY

JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 Results Live : JK Lakshmi Cement declared its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company reported a loss of ₹13.99 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹92.67 crore in the same period last year. Additionally, the topline for the quarter decreased by 21.61%, with revenue also down 21.08% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the company saw a decline in selling, general, and administrative costs, which fell by 9.03% quarter-on-quarter and 6.05% year-on-year. However, this reduction in expenses was not enough to offset the dramatic drop in operating income, which plummeted by 90.46% sequentially and 91.05% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹-1.19, reflecting a significant decrease of 115.1% year-on-year. This performance is concerning for investors as the company has not only reported losses but has also shown negative returns in the stock market.

Over the past week, JK Lakshmi Cement has delivered a -0.5% return, while it has seen a slight gain of 1.1% over the last six months. However, the year-to-date return is a troubling -11.07%. Currently, the market capitalization of JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹9411.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹999.9 and a low of ₹709.25.

As of November 7, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering the company is to hold, with 2 analysts recommending a strong sell, 1 suggesting sell, 3 advising hold, 4 indicating buy, and 3 advocating for strong buy. This mixed sentiment reflects the uncertainty surrounding JK Lakshmi Cement's future performance.

JK Lakshmi Cement Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1234.29 1563.88 -21.08% 1574.53 -21.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 378.92 416.54 -9.03% 403.3 -6.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 74.89 71.68 +4.48% 56.65 +32.2% Total Operating Expense 1219.92 1413.19 -13.68% 1413.92 -13.72% Operating Income 14.37 150.69 -90.46% 160.61 -91.05% Net Income Before Taxes -28.64 117.95 -124.28% 140.97 -120.32% Net Income -13.99 70.3 -119.9% 92.67 -115.1% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.19 5.97 -119.93% 7.88 -115.1%