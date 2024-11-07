JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 results : loss at ₹13.99Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.61% YoY

JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 results : Revenue decreased by 21.61% YoY & loss at 13.99Cr

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 Results Live
JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 Results Live

JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 Results Live : JK Lakshmi Cement declared its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company reported a loss of 13.99 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of 92.67 crore in the same period last year. Additionally, the topline for the quarter decreased by 21.61%, with revenue also down 21.08% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the company saw a decline in selling, general, and administrative costs, which fell by 9.03% quarter-on-quarter and 6.05% year-on-year. However, this reduction in expenses was not enough to offset the dramatic drop in operating income, which plummeted by 90.46% sequentially and 91.05% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at -1.19, reflecting a significant decrease of 115.1% year-on-year. This performance is concerning for investors as the company has not only reported losses but has also shown negative returns in the stock market.

Over the past week, JK Lakshmi Cement has delivered a -0.5% return, while it has seen a slight gain of 1.1% over the last six months. However, the year-to-date return is a troubling -11.07%. Currently, the market capitalization of JK Lakshmi Cement is 9411.84 crore, with a 52-week high of 999.9 and a low of 709.25.

As of November 7, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering the company is to hold, with 2 analysts recommending a strong sell, 1 suggesting sell, 3 advising hold, 4 indicating buy, and 3 advocating for strong buy. This mixed sentiment reflects the uncertainty surrounding JK Lakshmi Cement's future performance.

JK Lakshmi Cement Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1234.291563.88-21.08%1574.53-21.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total378.92416.54-9.03%403.3-6.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization74.8971.68+4.48%56.65+32.2%
Total Operating Expense1219.921413.19-13.68%1413.92-13.72%
Operating Income14.37150.69-90.46%160.61-91.05%
Net Income Before Taxes-28.64117.95-124.28%140.97-120.32%
Net Income-13.9970.3-119.9%92.67-115.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.195.97-119.93%7.88-115.1%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-13.99Cr
₹1234.29Cr
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsJK Lakshmi Cement Q2 results : loss at ₹13.99Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.61% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    11:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.7 (1.11%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.85
    11:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -4 (-1.33%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    143.90
    11:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    444.90
    11:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -4.4 (-0.98%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,399.35
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    429.5 (6.16%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    232.10
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    5.95 (2.63%)

    City Union Bank share price

    181.15
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.65 (0.92%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.65
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.85 (0.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    977.90
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -97.4 (-9.06%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    654.25
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -54 (-7.62%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,751.30
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -127.45 (-6.78%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,664.10
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -104.85 (-5.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    KEC International share price

    1,063.30
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    87.8 (9%)

    Swan Energy share price

    535.80
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    39.25 (7.9%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,399.35
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    429.5 (6.16%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,181.90
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    65.55 (5.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.000.00
      Chennai
      80,371.000.00
      Delhi
      80,523.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.