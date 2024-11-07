JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 results : loss at ₹13.99Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.61% YoY

JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 Results Live : JK Lakshmi Cement declared its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company reported a loss of ₹13.99 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹92.67 crore in the same period last year. Additionally, the topline for the quarter decreased by 21.61%, with revenue also down 21.08% compared to the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, the company saw a decline in selling, general, and administrative costs, which fell by 9.03% quarter-on-quarter and 6.05% year-on-year. However, this reduction in expenses was not enough to offset the dramatic drop in operating income, which plummeted by 90.46% sequentially and 91.05% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹-1.19, reflecting a significant decrease of 115.1% year-on-year. This performance is concerning for investors as the company has not only reported losses but has also shown negative returns in the stock market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the past week, JK Lakshmi Cement has delivered a -0.5% return, while it has seen a slight gain of 1.1% over the last six months. However, the year-to-date return is a troubling -11.07%. Currently, the market capitalization of JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹9411.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹999.9 and a low of ₹709.25.

As of November 7, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering the company is to hold, with 2 analysts recommending a strong sell, 1 suggesting sell, 3 advising hold, 4 indicating buy, and 3 advocating for strong buy. This mixed sentiment reflects the uncertainty surrounding JK Lakshmi Cement's future performance.

JK Lakshmi Cement Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1234.29 1563.88 -21.08% 1574.53 -21.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 378.92 416.54 -9.03% 403.3 -6.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 74.89 71.68 +4.48% 56.65 +32.2% Total Operating Expense 1219.92 1413.19 -13.68% 1413.92 -13.72% Operating Income 14.37 150.69 -90.46% 160.61 -91.05% Net Income Before Taxes -28.64 117.95 -124.28% 140.97 -120.32% Net Income -13.99 70.3 -119.9% 92.67 -115.1% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.19 5.97 -119.93% 7.88 -115.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-13.99Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1234.29Cr

